Security beefed up for R-Day, long queues at Delhi Metro stations

January 18, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

Additional security checks in Delhi Metro, put in place ahead of Republic Day, led to long queues outside most stations and delays for commuters on Tuesday.

Issuing a ‘Security Update’ for the public on its Twitter handle in the morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, “Additional time might be needed in view of enhanced security and frisking measures ahead of Republic Day. Please allow for some extra time in your commute. Your cooperation is kindly solicited.”

However, some travellers grew anxious over the crowds outside stations. Rajendra Kumar, who takes the Blue line from Mandi House daily for work, said he understood that the two-step security check was for the safety of passengers and the city at large, but it should not cause inconvenience to commuters. “The DMRC should consider installing another checkpoint for commuters to ensure that the protocol is being followed while also not affecting commuters,” he added.

For Roshan Mishra, who travel from Green Park to Mandi House every day, the journey usually take 25-30 minutes. On Tuesday evening, however, he said he waited in line for 20 minutes to enter at Green Park.

A Delhi Metro spokesperson said security arrangements by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been increased is “to prevent any untoward incident around Republic Day”.