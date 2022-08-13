Security beefed up for I-Day; 10,000 policemen deployed at Red Fort

Facial recognition system cameras installed at Red Fort entry point

A multilayered security cover has been put in place and facial recognition system (FRS) cameras have been installed at the entry point of Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the Independence Day, the Delhi police said on Saturday.

Over 7,000 invites are expected at Red Fort. Over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed around the area on Monday. To counter any threat from sub-conventional aerial platforms, the police have deployed 400 kite catchers on rooftops and other sensitive locations around the area. They will prevent any kite, balloon and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area. Radars too have been deployed to counter any manned or unmanned flying objects. A 5-km area around the monument has been marked as a “no kite flying zone” till the Tricolour is hoisted.

Anti-drone systems

Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation and other security agencies are also being installed. A senior police officer added that high resolution security cameras have been placed at and around Red Fort and their footage is being monitored round the clock.

“Anyone seen flying kites, balloons or Chinese lanterns from August 13 to August 15 till the end of the programme at the Red Fort will be punished,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak.

Over 1,000 high specification cameras will be installed in North, Central and New Delhi districts. The cameras will monitor the VVIP route to the monument, the police said. While intensified patrolling and anti-sabotage checks are going on, the police said they are checking and verifying hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants.