Security beefed up at Delhi's IGI airport

November 07, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Security has been strengthened at the Indira Gandhi International airport here amid the festive season, said an official on Tuesday.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is responsible for security at the airport while the Delhi Police handles the law and order outside the airport.

According to the Delhi Police, security has been enhanced in and around the airport. Patrolling has been intensified while the number of personnel deployed for checking passengers has gone up.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar said the security has been enhanced due to the general threat alerts during the festive season.

