Security beefed up at Delhi High Court after bomb threat through email

February 15, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Security at the Delhi High Court was beefed up on February 15, Thursday, after the Registrar General received a bomb threat through an email on February 14, Wednesday.

The email read, “February 15, will witness the biggest explosion in Delhi. Get your security beefed up, call you minister. Will blow everything up”.

Speaking to The Hindu a senior police officer from the Delhi High Court’s security wing said that while the local policemen were investigating the matter, the security on the court’s premises and several other district courts in the Capital has been beefed up.

“The entire premises, along with vehicles and all those who entered and exited the premises have been thoroughly checked. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” he added.

The officer further said that all the CCTV cameras were being thoroughly scanned for any suspicious activities.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) issued an advisory stating that there would be a routine security drill on Thursday and requested the association members to cooperate.

In the past few months, multiple public places in the Capital have received bomb threats via email. “Many such threats have turned out to be hoaxes but we will ensure that no such law and order situation that has the potential to impact a large number of people arises,” added another Delhi Police officer.