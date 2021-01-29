Delhi

Security beefed up at all three city borders

The police on Thursday moved nearly 30 farmers from DDA ground in Burari to Singhu border. They also beefed up security at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders by deploying more policemen.

Additional forces

A senior police officer said after the violence, additional forces have been moved to protest site as precautionary measures. “To prevent any friction between locals and protesters, we have placed more barricades at borders. A small group of locals at Singhu staged protest and demand to open the road. Police intervened and the situation was pacified,” said the officer.

