Security beefed up ahead of elections

In order to ensure that elections in Delhi go off smoothly, a high-level assessment of the ongoing sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh was carried out. Additional security forces have been deployed and flag marches are being undertaken in sensitive areas, Special Commissioner (Intelligence) Praveen Ranjan said on Thursday.

Visits to the area for review have been undertaken by the Chief Electoral Officer, Election Commission officials as well as the area DCP and District Election Officer, Mr. Ranjan said.

Efforts are being made to create an environment that is conducive for polling so that there are no obstructions in transporting polling material, in travel of election officials and to ensure that voters are able to reach polling stations with ease, he said. Keeping this objective in view, alternative routes have been planned which will be kept clear, he added.

Apart from this, police is in regular dialogue with the people at the site to ensure that the demonstrations are peaceful and limited, Mr. Ranjan said. So far, he said, protesters have been co-operating and that no incidents of violence had taken place. With regard to the gun-wielding man who appeared at Shaheen Bagh, Mr. Ranjan said that the district police is likely to recommend cancellation of his license.

‘Four-fold increase’

He also said that this time there has been nearly four-fold increase in deployment of security personnel. Additional forces have been deployed especially where protests are taking place and there are regular checkings. As a form of confidence-building measure, DCPs are carrying out flag marches in selected areas to assure that no troublemaking will be tolerated. “Police is confident that the elections will go off peacefully and steps will be taken whenever necessary,” he said.