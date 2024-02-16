GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security at Delhi High Court beefed up after bomb threat

February 16, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Security at the Delhi High Court was beefed up on Thursday after the Registrar-General received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday.

The email read, “February 15 will witness the biggest explosion in Delhi. Have your security beefed up. Will blow everything up”.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior police officer from the Delhi High Court’s security wing said that while local police were investigating the matter, the security on the court’s premises and several other district courts in the Capital had been beefed up.

“The entire premises, including vehicles and all those who entered and exited, have been thoroughly checked. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” he said, adding that CCTV cameras were also being thoroughly scanned for any sign of suspicious activity.

The officer further said that all the CCTV cameras were being thoroughly scanned for any suspicious activities.

The High Court authorities, meanwhile, have written a letter to the Delhi police requesting an enhancement of security arrangements in and around the court complex, and have sought a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association issued an advisory stating that there would be a routine security drill on Thursday, and requested association members to cooperate.

In the past few months, multiple public places in the national capital have received bomb threats via email. “These threats have turned out to be hoaxes, but we must ensure that no situation that has the potential to harm a large number of people arises,” added a senior officer.

On September 7, 2022, a bomb blast outside the Delhi High Court killed 14 people and left over 66 injured. A low intensity blast also occurred on May 25 of the same year, with no reported casualties.

