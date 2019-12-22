‘Secular fabric of the nation is in peril’

In response to a call from Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, an inter-faith community-based organisation, for protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, a large crowd gathered at Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 here on Saturday for protest on the twin issues.

Former two-time Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed, who was among the prominent speakers at the event, said she saluted the youth and those who had lost their lives protesting against the controversial Act, and for “keeping alive the foundation of India and its Constitution”.

There is a need to remain vigilant against any attempt to colour the movement as “communal”, she warned.

The demonstration began with the crowd reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

Sunita Sethi, a doctor, and her husband C.S. Sethi, a civil constructor, who came from Golf Course Road area to take part in the protest, felt that the “secular fabric of the nation was never in as much peril as it was today”.

In her early 60s, Ms. Sethi said that when even the elderly had to come out, it meant that “something is seriously amiss”. As she talked about how Indians had fought the Britishers and the Emergency to remain on the path to progress, her husband, a Sikh, interjected: “We chose to be a secular nation after Partition. But today we are being told that we are not. What can be more serious than this?”.

Prominent speakers

The event saw a predominantly urban crowd — a mix of college and school students as well as professionals, activists and the elderly — holding up creative placards and Tricolours. The crowd intermittently broke into sloganeering, demanding “Azadi” and denouncing the present regime. Several speakers recited revolutionary poems and songs, which charged up the crowd on a cold evening.

Avni, a Class 9 student of Shikshantar, was at the protest with her parents, brother and friends to support her “idea of equality”. Her classmate Sara, holding up a copy of the Preamble, said she felt scared as a Muslim.

Chaitanya Kapila, who is preparing for his MBA entrance exam, said he came to the protest as he could not make it to the demonstrations in Delhi. “I wanted to go to Mandi House, but the metro was not halting at a few stations and the traffic was terrible,” he said, adding that some of friends were beaten when the police allegedly entered the Jamia Millia Islamia library, and at Delhi Gate.

“There can be a difference of opinion on issues, but my point is that the freedom to disagree should not be curbed,” said the 21-year-old

Inspired by the incident at JMI, Aamir Aziz, another speaker, read out a poem Jamia Ki Ladkiyan dedicated to the female students of the university amid loud cheers from the protesters.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammed Adeeb said the people would show their documents only when those in power showed their degrees, referring to the controversy over the degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest ended with the demonstrators tearing up copies of the CAA.