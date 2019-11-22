Section of teachers decides to keep distance from JNUTA

A section of JNU teachers have decided to disassociate themselves from the teachers’ association owing to their “indifference” towards the attack on fellow teachers by protesting students on the day the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) met members of the “high power” committee to discuss ways to bring back normalcy at the university.

Teachers accused the JNUTA of “being hand in glove” with protesters and said that they have disassociated with all statements issued by the JNUTA since November 1. The teachers went on to say that the formation of the high-power committee was an attempt to interfere in the matters of an autonomous university and has sent a dangerous precedent to other universities and their autonomous status as well.

The group of teachers also expressed their concern about the academic future of the students and alleged that a large number of students who wanted to attend classes were not being allowed to do so by protesting students. They added that they stood by the students and strongly believed that education at JNU should remain affordable to students from poorer and marginalised sections of the country, but condemned the “violent protests” on the university campus.

Responding to the allegations, the JNUTA said that no such decision by the said section of teachers has was communicated to it. “The JNUTA is a collective body of teachers and it has and will continue to address appropriately all concerns of teachers as per the framework decided collectively,” the teachers’ body said.

In a statement released by the JNUTA after the meeting with the high-powered committee, it said that the solution to the crisis requires withdrawal of the hostel fee hike, a demand which has widespread and near unanimous support of teachers.

“The JNUTA informed the three-member committee that the present crisis is the culmination of misgovernance by the university since the current Vice-Chancellor, M. Jagadesh Kumar, took charge. The JNUTA informed the committee about how the current Vice-Chancellor has been violating the JNU Act and has put the future of the university at stake,” the JNUTA said.

The JNUTA added that Mr. Kumar is guilty of having compromised the university’s autonomy and has sought to run the administration in an authoritarian manner that stands in the way of restoring normalcy in JNU. “The current fee increase impasse has been created by the current administration to legitimise their wasteful expenditure and financial mismanagement,” the JNUTA also argued.