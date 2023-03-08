HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Section of Delhi Metro to be closed on Holi

March 08, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Delhi Metro advised passengers on the Blue line who wish to travel between Central Secretariat and Huda City Centre to de-board at Mandi House

The Delhi Metro advised passengers on the Blue line who wish to travel between Central Secretariat and Huda City Centre to de-board at Mandi House | Photo Credit: ANI

:

On account of Holi, metro services will start at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMCR) said in a statement on Tuesday. It added that one section between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat will remain closed for scheduled maintenance work. The Delhi Metro Passengers advised passengers commuting on the Yello line beyond Rajiv Chowk or Central Secretariat to de-board at their respective stations and use the Violet and Blue lines to continue their journey. Passengers on the Blue line who wish to travel between Central Secretariat and Huda City Centre were advised to de-board at Mandi House and use the Violet line to reach Central Secretariat and continue their journey on the Yellow line. 

Related Topics

Delhi / Delhi Metro / public transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.