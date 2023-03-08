Section of Delhi Metro to be closed on Holi

March 08, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

On account of Holi, metro services will start at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMCR) said in a statement on Tuesday. It added that one section between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat will remain closed for scheduled maintenance work. The Delhi Metro Passengers advised passengers commuting on the Yello line beyond Rajiv Chowk or Central Secretariat to de-board at their respective stations and use the Violet and Blue lines to continue their journey. Passengers on the Blue line who wish to travel between Central Secretariat and Huda City Centre were advised to de-board at Mandi House and use the Violet line to reach Central Secretariat and continue their journey on the Yellow line.