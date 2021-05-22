Second wave sees 51 patients being admitted every hour

New Delhi

22 May 2021 23:09 IST

More people discharged than admitted in past week, ‘may mark waning of surge’

An average of 51 COVID-19 patients were being admitted to hospitals every hour as the second wave wreaked havoc across the city during a 50-day period between April 1 and May 20, according to government records.

Delhi government records related to the admission and discharge of COVID-19 patients state that 61,916 patients were admitted to city hospitals in this period – a daily average of over 1,238 patients per day. The total number of hospital beds in the city went from 6,032 to 24,424 during this phase to cope with the sudden surge.

As the second wave stretched Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure to its limits – something which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has conceded on more than one occasion – the virus claimed 11,552 lives between April 1 and May 20, which is an increase of over 7165% compared to the 159 COVID-19 deaths during the same 50-day interval in 2020.

During this time, around 867 patients were discharged per day, or 36 per hour, bringing the total number of those who recovered from hospitals to 43,384.

According to government records, there were 294 hospital admissions on April 1.

As the second wave picked up pace, the figure peaked at 1,993 on April 29, when the total number of hospital beds in the city stood at 21,152.

COVID-19 admissions were in the triple digits from April 1-12, during which time a total of 932 admissions took place. On April 13, the hospitals reported 1,218 admissions. For the next 33 days, admissions remained above 1,000, before slipping to 952 on May 16.

The number of patients discharged from hospitals was less compared to admissions for the first 20 days of April. The lowest number of single-day discharges from hospitals, 131, was recorded on April 4 – during which they remained in the triple digits even as admissions continued to soar.

In fact, the number of those discharged peaked only in mid-May with 1,384 patients leaving hospitals on May 13. They have been consistently going down since.

This peak in patients being discharged, according to records, also marked the first time during the 50-day period that the number of patients being released overtook the number of those being admitted: 1,384 discharges were recorded against 1,366 admissions.

Since then, more patients are being discharged from city hospitals compared to admissions almost every day.

A Delhi government source said this indicated that the situation was getting better and that the second wave was retreating.

On May 14, 1,331 patients were discharged against 1,256 admissions.

The figures stood at 1,379 and 1,052 on May 15; 1,079 and 952 on May 16; 895 and 914 on May 17; 1,326 and 806 on May 18; 1,090 and 731 on May 19; and 978 and 560 on May 20.