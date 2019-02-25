Second phase of school survey completed

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has completed its second phase of evaluation of up to 4,041 schools in the city as part of its “School Development Index”(SDI), expected to be launched in May, the Delhi government said in a statement on Sunday.

The programme involves the evaluation of schools on parameters of child safety, learning and social inclusion. Marking the end of the second phase of the survey, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said “It is a question of utmost importance to the nation, as to how are the places where every citizen spends 6-8 hours of their childhood? Where does a school stand on relevant quality parameters?”

A total of 5,650 schools under the education department of the Delhi government and civic bodies are being surveyed. As part of it, details of all the schools will be put up on an online interactive dashboard, the statement read.

Mr. Sisodia termed it a fresh wave of accountability in the field of education. The evaluation is being undertaken along with Quality Council of India and various NGOs involved in the field of education, he added.