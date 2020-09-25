Second phase of online school admission begins

NEW DELHI

25 September 2020 23:44 IST

Registration to remain open till Oct. 3

The Delhi government announced that it has started the second phase of its online admission process for “non-plan admission” to Classes VI-IX and XI on Friday.

The government said the second phase of admission has been launched to address the concerns of parents who could not get their wards registered for online admission. The registration is open till October 3 and will be completed by Oct. 15 for Classes IX & XI and October 26 for Classes VI to VIII.

In the first phase, the total number of online applications received by the Directorate of Education for Classes VI to XII is 64,995. Out of these applicants, 64,450 have been allotted school till date. The admission process of the first phase will be over by September 30, the government informed.

Advertising

Advertising

“The link for submission of the online registration form is available on the home page of the department’s website www.edudel.nic.in. Applicants, who have applied earlier in the first phase and allotted schools or who are already studying or passed the previous class from govt./ govt. aided schools of the directorate, are not eligible to apply,” the government said in a statement.

Helpline numbers

A centralised helpline has been issued for admission related queries. The helpline numbers 1800116888 or 10580 will be functional from 7.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on all working days. The government added that once the admission is confirmed, the applicant will have to visit the allotted school with all the requisite original documents along with their copies for confirmation of admission as per the schedule provided to them. Admission to selected students through the online module will be confirmed only after the physical verification of requisite documents by schools.