‘Second phase of GRAP implemented in Delhi to reduce pollution’: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

October 23, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - New Delhi

As Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 306, Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on October 23 said that the second phase of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi to reduce the effect of increased pollution in the national capital.

The Environment Minister also noted that a meeting has been called on Monday at 12 noon with all the concerned departments in connection to the execution of the GRAP phase 2 in Delhi. "The cold has started increasing in Delhi and the speed of the wind has decreased, this may result in an increase in pollution...The particulate matter is staying near the ground," Mr. Rai told ANI.

"The weather is not in our hands but the sources need to be controlled so that the effect of pollution on the health of the people is reduced as much as possible," the Environment Minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the steps being taken to decrease pollution in the national capital, Mr. Rai said that GRAP 2 is mainly about cleaning and water sprinkling. "Under GRAP 2, the frequency of buses and trains would be increased. Parking charges would be increased so that people would use less vehicles. Since winter is increasing, people will be burning bonfires, so Resident Welfare Associations would be guided to provide heaters to their people," the Environment Minister said.

"A meeting has been called at 12 pm today. We have spoken to the environment ministers of the surrounding States and they have assured us that they will take action on stubble burning. Due to Diwali, stubble and Dussehra, the next 10 to 15 days are very crucial for Delhi," Mr. Rai added. Meanwhile, the overall air quality in the national capital on Monday morning was recorded in the 'Very Poor category', with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 306 against 302 recorded on Sunday afternoon, as per SAFAR-India.

A cyclist at Indian Gate, Sanjay Chaudhary, while speaking to ANI, said "The situation is not good at all". "I think pollution levels have been rising in Delhi for the past 10-12 days. We can feel it in our eyes today. The smog is dense...I think the situation is not good at all. We, the cyclists, carry masks and bandanas with us, but I don't think there is any alternative, and if you have to be on the road, you have to face it," Sanjay Chaudhary said.

The overall air quality in the National Capital deteriorated from the 'poor' category to the 'very poor' category, with the AQI at 302 on Sunday afternoon, as per data from SAFAR-India.On Sunday morning, the overall air quality was recorded in the 'poor category' with an AQI of 266 against 173 recorded on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.