Second phase of DU open book exam starts today

The second phase of the open book examinations (OBE) held by DU for students in the final semesters will commence on Monday. This time, apart from attempting the question at home, students have also been given the option to take the examination at centres in Delhi.

Colleges and departments have been directed to make various provisions to ensure social distancing and that the examinations remain as “touch-free” as possible, a DU advisory stated. Students attempting the exam have already been given details of seating arrangement and rooms.

Candidates are required to submit a self declaration form before entering the centre. Persons with disabilities who wish to improve their marks and students who could not take exams during the first phase of the OBE or were unable to upload answer scripts can take the exams.