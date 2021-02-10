Second Jan Rasoi opened in New Ashok Nagar

New Delhi

Poor are provided meals at ₹1 at the facility

BJP national vice president and Delhi in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda on Tuesday inaugurated a Jan Rasoi in New Ashok Nagar, the second facility of its kind, as part of an initiative by east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir here. The poor are provided meals at ₹1 at the facility.

“This scheme helps provide food to about 1,100 poor, labourers and others at an affordable price of ₹1. The Opposition raised many a finger saying the government couldn’t take concrete steps to tackle the epidemic but the country is soon going to be COVID-19 free and we have become the second largest producer of PPE kits and ventilators in the world, which is a matter of pride for the whole country,” Mr. Panda said.

Mr. Gambhir said the first such rasoi came up in Gandhi Nagar last December where over 1,000 people are getting food and the second rasoi has now been opened seeing the success of the first one; three more such facilities are in the offing, he said.

