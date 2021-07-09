Second genome sequencing lab opens

This is a more advanced facility, Kejriwal says day after inaugurating lab at LNJP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art genome sequencing facility at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) here.

“The lab has already been set up and the first set of results will come in the next 4-5 days. Yesterday, we launched a similar laboratory at Lok Nayak Hospital, but this is going to be an even more advanced one. I really feel that the people of Delhi will highly benefit from this lab and the facility that it will cater to,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Until now, we were dependent on National Cooperative Development Corporation and other centres of the Central government for this sequencing. But now, we are independent and will be able to identify the variants on time and take the right actions so as to strategise our plans for any next wave, if at all it comes,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said the facility will help in generating state-of-the-art whole genome sequence data of the SARS CoV-2 virus for identification and screening of new strains and variants with clinical significance, circulating in and around the Delhi-NCR region.

The facility can sequence nearly all 30,000 molecules of the COVID-19, in fact, the whole length of the virus, he said. By doing this, any mutations in any part of the virus can be identified and not merely the spike protein area.

The facility at ILBS, he said, is equipped with the latest machines called the NextSeq and MiSeq which can sequence the whole virus to the tune of 400 sequences per week.

The Delhi government has also approved a new machine for ILBS, the NovaSeq, which will allow it to sequence hundreds of viral sequences every week.

These facilities, the government stated, will also help in classification of new strains or variants of COVID-19, based on the genomic data.

Shiv Kumar Sarin, director of ILBS Hospital, said RT-PCR positive samples collected as nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs from different districts in Delhi will be transported to ILBS and genome sequencing will be done in a timely manner and the report will be dispatched to IDSP Delhi on regular basis.

“We already have more than 1,00,000 samples from the previous months and upon the requests of the Health Minister or the Chief Minister, we can sequence a portion of them as well,” Dr. Sarin said.

“We can sequence more than 300 samples in a week and within 5 to 7 days, their results can be made available,” he said.

Continuous virological surveillance by genome sequencing of SARS CoV-2 will help in keeping a check on the circulating viral strain as well as help in timely identification and detection of any new variant in the city and also prepare Delhi to combat any further wave of COVID-19 infections in a better manner, the government stated.