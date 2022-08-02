Delhi

Second confirmed case of monkeypox in Delhi

Staff Reporter New Delhi: August 02, 2022 01:40 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:40 IST

Delhi on Monday reported its second confirmed case of monkeypox.

The patient is a Nigerian national in his thirties, who has been living in Delhi for the past one year, an official said.

“He was admitted with fever and skin lesions two days ago. His test result was confirmed positive today,” the official added.

The patient does not have a recent travel history to a foreign country. He was admitted a few days ago with fever and skin lesions, the official said.

Admitted to LNJP

The patient is admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection. His condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, two more people suspected to have monkeypox, both Nigerian nationals, have also been admitted to the hospital.

“One of them was admitted yesterday and the other today. Their samples have been sent for testing and results are awaited,” the official said. Sources said both the monkeypox suspects exhibited symptoms similar to the person whose sample tested positive.

The Delhi government did not officially share any details on the development till 9 p.m. When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson did not offer a comment.

Delhi confirmed its first case of monkeypox on July 24, a day after it was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization.

