Second chance for final-year students

Final year students at Delhi University, who were unable to submit answer sheets in the first round of the online open book examinations, will be given a second chance to attempt the exam starting September 14.
In the second phase of the exam, persons with disabilities (PwD) will also be allowed to take a second attempt in case they want to improve grades, the university notified on Friday. The best grades secured out of the two papers would be considered.
Time allotment
This time, apart from the “blended online” mode undertaken in the first phase, an option to take the exam physically at centres in the national capital has also been provided. Students appearing for the exams offline will be given three hours and those appearing for it online will be given four hours.
PwD students, on the other hand, will be given four hours for the offline mode and an additional hour for the online mode.
For the physical exam, students have been instructed to strictly make their own arrangements for stationery, with no physical assistance being provided during the exam and ensure that they adhere to all social distancing norms and carry face masks and hand sanitisers.
The dates for the exams are to be notified in the first week of September.
