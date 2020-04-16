Second cancer patient dies after testing positive

A 49-year-old cancer patient, who was admitted to the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) and later tested positive for novel coronavirus, has died, intimated DSCI officials on Thursday. This is the second cancer patient from DSCI, who has died after being tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 31 people connected to the hospital has tested positive for the virus so far, including staff, patients, and a two-year-old child of a nurse.

“The patient from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh suffering from brain tumour died on Wednesday at Rajiv Gandhi hospital,” a DSCI official told The Hindu.

Though DSCI is not a COVID-19 treatment facility, on April 1, it was first shut for sanitation after a doctor working at the institute tested positive for COVID-19. The doctor’s brother had a travel history to the U.K., Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said.

Later, a total of four patients from the hospital had tested positive for the virus and they were eventually moved to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital.

Pregnant woman dies

Meanwhile, 68 staff of Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital (BMH), including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, after a pregnant woman admitted at the hospital allegedly did not disclose that she was under home quarantine, said hospital officials on Thursday.

The woman died at the Delhi government-run hospital on Wednesday night.

“The woman’s samples have been sent for testing and we will get the results only on Friday. If she tests negative then the staff will join duty. This is just a precautionary measure,” an official at BMH told The Hindu.

Under quarantine

“Her family members disclosed to the hospital on Wednesday that four members of the house, including the woman, were quarantined from April 10 – April 24. There was sticker outside their house about it,” the official said.