SEC puts on hold preparations for civic polls

No civic body election in coming months: SEC official

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday issued a notification, saying all preparatory steps for the elections to Delhi’s three municipal corporations — North, South and East — have been put on hold, following the unification of the three civic bodies.

“This is a confirmation that no civic elections will take place in the coming months. The elections will have to be held for the unified civic body, which will only take place after the pending notifications are issued and when the delimitation exercise and reservation of seats are completed. This will take a while,” said a senior SEC official.

On April 18, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to unify the three civic bodies, received the President’s assent.

The SEC, in its notification, highlighted that it has rescinded 22 notifications issued regarding the appointment of officers for the elections to the three civic bodies.

Asked whether the SEC has received any communication regarding the delimitation exercise, the SEC official said they are yet to receive any communication from the Centre. “We have no clarity on whether the SEC will carry out the exercise or a separate commission will be formed. We have to wait and see,” the official added.