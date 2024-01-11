Seat-sharing talks with AAP likely at next meet: Lovely

January 11, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday said seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Lok Sabha poll may take place in their next meeting likely to be held on Friday.

Leaders of both parties had met in New Delhi on Monday to discuss their tie-up. The meeting held significance as the Congress leadership in Delhi and Punjab had earlier opposed an alliance with the ruling AAP.

Both outfits are part of the Opposition’s 28-party INDIA bloc, which will take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the parliamentary election.

Responding to a query, Mr. Lovely said no talk on seat sharing was held in their January 8 meeting, and its agenda was restricted to the discussion on strategies to be adopted for the election. “The seat-sharing talks may be held on January 12,” he added.

‘Media speculating’

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, too, dismissed reports of seat-sharing talks in the media as mere speculations, saying these were “nowhere near the truth”.

“The discussions with the Congress are proceeding in a very positive manner, and we have not started talks on seat sharing yet,” he said. He, however, refused to divulge further details about AAP’s first meeting with the Congress.

