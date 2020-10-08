Season’s debut for ‘poor’ AQI

New Delhi

08 October 2020 01:00 IST

Air quality to dip further in next 3 days

The air quality of the Capital dropped to “poor” category on Wednesday for the first time this season, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“The AQI [Air Quality Index] is forecast to deteriorate for the next three days and remain in poor category with increasing magnitude until October 10,” government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) said in a statement.

Fire counts aggregated over Punjab, Haryana, and neighbouring border regions were 336 on Tuesday. Also, the boundary layer wind direction and speed are favourable for slow transport from external emission sources to the city and local conditions are also conducive for accumulation of pollutants in the city, as per SAFAR.

The AQI of the city was 215 on Wednesday as per CPCB. The air quality has turned poor after more than three months of relatively better air. The AQI was in the moderate category till Tuesday and was expected to drop to the poor category this week.

Strict actions

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that there will be strict implementation of anti-dust drive to control air pollution. He also said that farmers can sow seeds after about five days of spraying the bio-decomposer on stubble and do not have to wait for 20-25 days.

About a real-time source apportionment study conducted by the Washington University, Mr. Rai said, a report has been submitted to the Delhi government and a three-member committee appointed by the government is analysing it.

Meanwhile, AAP national spokesperson, Raghav Chadha, said that States of Punjab and Haryana are guilty of “criminal negligence” towards the matter of air pollution and they have not taken any serious comprehensive steps to stop stubble burning. “Aam Aadmi Party demands that the Supreme Court-appointed EPCA ought to take stringent action against Punjab and Haryana for neglecting the stubble burning issue,” he said.