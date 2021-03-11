Search warrant against advocate Pracha stayed

New Delhi

11 March 2021 00:49 IST

He is representing riots case accused

A Delhi court on Wednesday stayed the operation of search warrants issued against advocate Mehmood Pracha, who is representing some of the accused in the cases related to the riots that took place in Delhi last year.

Mr. Pracha’s office was raided by the Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with an FIR alleging that the advocate tutored a witness to initiate a false riots case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma, who passed the directions on an application filed by Mr. Pracha, said: “Till the pendency of this application, the search warrants issued against the applicant is stayed.” The court reserved its order for March 12 on the advocate’s plea, which has also sought a direction to the police to retrieve only the relevant information from his hard disk in the presence of a Magistrate.

Advertising

Advertising