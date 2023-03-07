Search under way to trace woman who jumped into Najafgarh drain

March 07, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Rescue operations to find a 24-year-old woman who jumped into Najafgarh drain in Keshav Puram on Sunday are under way, the police said on Monday.

The woman was seeking treatment for mental health issues at AIIMS and Deep Chand Bhandu hospital and had been suffering from depression for the past five years, said her mother.

A police team reached the spot near Deva Ram Park on Sunday as soon as information about the incident was received, said a senior police officer. DCP (North-West) Jitender Kumar Meena said three fire brigades and three ambulances have been deployed and eight divers are working round-the-clock to find the missing woman. Around 50 police personnel have also joined the operations, said a senior police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman left the house after an argument with her woman, the officer said. Following their argument, the mother tried to chase the woman and saw her jump into the drain. The victim’s father works as a labourer in a plastic factory.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT