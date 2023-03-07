ADVERTISEMENT

Search under way to trace woman who jumped into Najafgarh drain

March 07, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Rescue operations to find a 24-year-old woman who jumped into Najafgarh drain in Keshav Puram on Sunday are under way, the police said on Monday.

The woman was seeking treatment for mental health issues at AIIMS and Deep Chand Bhandu hospital and had been suffering from depression for the past five years, said her mother.

A police team reached the spot near Deva Ram Park on Sunday as soon as information about the incident was received, said a senior police officer. DCP (North-West) Jitender Kumar Meena said three fire brigades and three ambulances have been deployed and eight divers are working round-the-clock to find the missing woman. Around 50 police personnel have also joined the operations, said a senior police officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman left the house after an argument with her woman, the officer said. Following their argument, the mother tried to chase the woman and saw her jump into the drain. The victim’s father works as a labourer in a plastic factory.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police / suicide

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US