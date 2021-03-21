‘Search on for man who supplied arms to gangs’

21 March 2021 00:02 IST

The police on Saturday said they are looking for a man, who is suspected of having provided arms and ammunition to several gangs operating in the Capital.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said members of two gangs have been arrested. During their interrogation, the name of one Aamir Saifi from Meerut came up.

He allegedly supplied arms and ammunition to the gangs.

Advertising

Advertising

Five members of the thak-thak gang identified as Mehfooz, Yusuf, Nasir, Shakeel and Mohammed Mehtab were arrested on Thursday and three countrymade pistols along with 18 high-end mobile phones were recovered from them.

A few days ago, a man named Uvesh from Meerut, was arrested under the Arms Act. He also said he used to purchase weapons from Aamir.