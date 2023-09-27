HamberMenu
Sealing drive against coaching centres running sans fire NOC 

September 27, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The sealing drive came following a Delhi High Court order that directed the authorities to shut the coaching centres operating without a fire NOC. 

The sealing drive came following a Delhi High Court order that directed the authorities to shut the coaching centres operating without a fire NOC.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Tuesday started a sealing drive in Mukherjee Nagar, following a High Court order that directed the authorities to shut the coaching centres operating without a fire NOC.

The court had issued the order in July after several students were injured in a fire incident earlier this year in Mukherjee Nagar, which is a hub of coaching institutes.

According to the civic body, basements and mezzanine floors of about 20 coaching institutes were sealed. The MCD also issued notices to 80 coaching centres, according to a statement.

