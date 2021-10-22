SDMs to hold awareness, anti-cracker drives

New Delhi

22 October 2021 23:46 IST

Govt. signs MoU for new study on real-time sources of air pollution

The Delhi government on Friday directed Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in all districts to increase public participation in activities to control air pollution and also sensitise people.

The SDMs have also been directed to organise anti-cracker campaigns and seize crackers along with the police, as there is a ban on sale and use of crackers, authorities said.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the government will have a meeting with the Delhi Police on Monday regarding firecrackers and urged people to report any illegal sale or use of crackers on the Green Delhi mobile app.

“All SDMs in the 33 zones of Delhi are to hold meetings with respective RWAs, NGOs, market associations, and other eminent organisations and figures on October 28 and October 29. They will train and sensitize them towards the current status and ways to tackle air pollution in Delhi," the Minister said.

Mr. Rai said SDMs have been ordered to not harass the general public and focus on illegal sale of crackers.

“As Diwali approaches, the government has issued a complete ban on fire-crackers to curb pollution. However, reports of illegal storage and sales have been reported — hence all SDMs have been instructed today to organise anti cracker campaigns all throughout Delhi," he said.

The Delhi government has signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur for real time source apportionment of air pollution. The project was approved earlier this year by the cabinet.

The study is done to find the sources of pollutants in the city's air on a real time basis.

In July, the Delhi government terminated another study, which was commission in 2018, to find sources of pollutants on a real time basis, despite paying more than ₹88 lakh for it. That study was allotted on a "nomination basis" without an open tender to the University of Washington in St. Louis and it was supposed to be completed by March 2020.

Air quality of the city improved slightly and remained in the "moderate" category on Friday and it is expected to improve to the satisfactory level in a day, as per official data.

Air pollution had increased to the "poor" category for the first time this season on Saturday and improved to "good" levels on Monday following rains.