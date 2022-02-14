SDMC’s smart parking app has few takers months after its launch

The app provides users with the details of over 100 parking facilities, including surface level and multilevel parking

The app provides users with the details of over 100 parking facilities, including surface level and multilevel parking

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) smart parking app, launched with an aim of providing users with the option of booking parking slots online, has found few takers. Most people at several prominent parking spaces that The Hindu reached out to, said that they were unaware about this service.

The smart parking app (MyParkings) provides users with the details of over 100 parking facilities – including surface level and multilevel parking – under the civic body’s jurisdiction. The app was launched in October last year.

A commuter, Srinath S. from Okhla, echoed a similar view that the parking app could serve as a possible solution towards decongesting markets during peak hours.

“The publicity regarding this app has been very vague. Most people would like to know beforehand on whether the parking spots are full or vacant. You can’t just launch an app and let the people figure out the rest. Otherwise, most people will just continue landing up at parking sites and hunt for a spot when there is none available,” he said.

Another commuter who is a frequent visitor to the GK-II market, said, “I hardly have any knowledge about this service as, at the parking spots, the parking attendants are physically present to help you navigate towards vacant spots. If an app can provide details on slot availability with an option to book, then the authorities should make people aware about this. All I have seen are a few boards with very vague descriptions.”

Responding to these observations, the SDMC’s Standing Committee Chairman, BK Oberoi, agreed that the publicity regarding the service has been minimal and that “not many people have utlitised the service”.

“We will have to start issuing advertisements on FM radio channels so that more people can get an idea about the app. We have displayed advertisements at 90% of the parking spots but the response has been lukewarm. The COVID restrictions will have to be taken into account because many people were not heading out to places such as markets,” he said.

Mr. Oberoi added that “no complaints” were received regarding the user interface of the application, however, no data was made readily available on the progress of the service.

Currently, there are 145 surface-level parking sites, eight multi-level parking sites operational within the four SDMC zones — central, south, west and Najafgarh.