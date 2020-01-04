SDMC’s new park to have replicas of monuments from across the country

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday laid the foundation for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) ‘Bharat Darshan Park’ in Punjabi Bagh on Friday.
Similar to the ‘Waste to Wonder’ park installed by the SDMC earlier, this park will have replicas of prominent monuments from across India made out of waste and scrap material, the civic body said.
Theme of park
The theme of the park would be ‘Unity in Diversity’, it added.
The park will be developed over a six-acre plot and will host monuments such as Char Minar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda Monuments and several others, Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said.
At a cost of ₹20 crore
He added that the park, which was to come up at a cost of approximately ₹20 crore, would be eco-friendly and self-sustainable with its own solar and wind power generation.
