SDMC’s anti-encroachment drive put on hold till May 8

Exercise deferred due to unavailability of police support, say civic officials

Exercise deferred due to unavailability of police support, say civic officials

The anti-encroachment drive planned by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in areas under its jurisdiction has been deferred till May 8. A senior SDMC official said the exercise had to be put on hold as they did not receive any assistance from the police to carry out the drive as planned.

The drive was scheduled to start on Thursday from the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Shaheen Bagh police station. On Friday, encroachments were to be razed down in areas under the Amar Colony police station.

Preempting the anti-encroachment drive, several shopkeepers were seen removing their belongings from the road and shifting them to their shops or transporting them to other areas.

Earlier, another anti-encroachment drive of SDMC in Jasola and Sarita Vihar area, scheduled for April 28, was canceled due to the unavailability of an adequate police force. The SDMC on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Karni Shooting Range near Tughlakabad, removing 13 temporary shops and other structures.