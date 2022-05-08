SDMC’s anti-encroachment drive faces roadblock 

Exercise likely to delayed further for want of police assistance, say civic officials

Residents removing their belongings from a pavement at Gandhi Camp in Srinivaspuri where the SDMC is likely to conduct the anti-encroachment drive. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The anti-encroachment drive led by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which was deferred till Sunday, is likely to be stalled again with civic officials stating that they are yet to receive a confirmation on police assistance for the exercise.

According to the SDMC’s schedule, the drive – from May 9 to 13 – is set to be carried out in Shaheen Bagh, New Friends Colony, Lodhi Road, Amar Colony and Kalindi Kunj areas.

Earlier, the drive scheduled for May 5 – from Kalindi Kunj to Jamia Nagar – was put on hold till May 8 due to non-availability of adequate police support. “There is a 90% possibility that the upcoming drives won’t take place as we are yet to receive confirmation on police assistance,” said a source at the South Municipal Corporation.

A senior SDMC official said that the civic body had previously written to the Delhi police, requesting their assistance for its eight-day anti-encroachment drive. “Our plan stands as it is but we have not heard back from the police. Their last communication led to the drive being paused till May 8. If they say yes, the drive will take place,” said the official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker, however, said the police have not been informed regarding any anti-encroachment drive taking place in the southern district. The Hindu tried reaching out to the DCP (South-east) Esha Pandey but did not receive any response.

Plea against drive

Meanwhile, the CPI(M)’s Delhi unit and hawkers’ union have moved the Supreme Court against the civic body’s anti-encroachment drive, stating that it is a “violation of the principles of natural justice, statutes and the Constitution”.

“The authorities have not issued any statutory notice to the owners or the occupants to show cause why their buildings should not be demolished. No notice has been issued to them as to how encroachment is made by the occupants/owners of the buildings,” the plea stated.