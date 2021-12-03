SDMC workers intensify drive to control dengue

New Delhi

03 December 2021 01:41 IST

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Thursday said it has “intensified” its drive to control vector-borne diseases.

This comes a day after the Delhi High Court pulled up the municipal corporations over their “failure to control dengue” with the Capital recording over 8,000 cases.

The SDMC said that fogging drives were being carried out by 1,300 field workers. It said that close to 92 lakh houses were inspected this season and mosquito breeding was found in 75,000 houses.

Advertising

Advertising

“Workers have ensured insecticide spraying in nearly 25 lakh houses and also carried out awareness drives. Nearly 60,000 notices were served while legal action was taken against 7,000 people and institutions after detecting mosquito breeding/larvae on their premises,” the statement read. The Delhi HC had said that there was “a complete paralysis” in the civic administration “as no one is bothered about the deaths”. It further questioned as to why were dengue cases doubling in number “if all officials are working towards one goal”.

“We are doing our bit and the municipal corporations have been controlling and handling the dengue situation but the Delhi Government is not helping us. We have increased manpower and the facilities required, and we will follow the directions of Delhi High Court when given,” said Mr. Suryan.

SDMC Standing Committee chairman B.K. Oberoi said dengue cases in the city were “dipping in number” and the high number of cases was due to the “prolonged rains this season”.

He added, “We [SDMC] have used our maximum manpower and supplies to handle the dengue situation. But Delhi government has resorted to advertisement campaigns on TV which does not solve anything, they have to get on the ground. We could have employed more manpower and fogging machines had the Delhi Government given us the pending municipal funds.”

(With inputs from PTI)