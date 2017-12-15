Delhi

SDMC wins award for energy conservation

President Ram Nath Kovind (left) presents the National Energy Conservation Award to SDMC Commissioner Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Civic body gets recognition for installing LED bulbs in all streetlights in its area

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday won a presidential honour for their initiatives in energy conservation and successfully implementing the biggest LED installation project in India.

In a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind presented the National Energy Conservation Award to SDMC Commissioner Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day.

In a statement, the SDMC said that by using LEDs it is saving around nine crore units of energy under the Street Lighting National Programme.

“The total connected load of 2.8 lakh sodium vapour streetlights has been reduced from 37.50 MW to 18.31 MW, after the replacement of these lights with LED bulbs,” the statement read.

