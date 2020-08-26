SDMC warns of stir if funds not released

New Delhi

26 August 2020 23:27 IST

Members of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation warned of protests outside the Chief Minister’s residence in case funds to the civic body were not released within 15 days.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Anamika Mithilesh attacked the government for turning the municipal corporation into “deadwood” by politicising the allocation of funds. The total receipts of funds from the government under the plan and non-plan had been receding during the last five years from ₹1,628.09 crore in 2017-18 to ₹741.44 crore in 2019-20, the Mayor said.

Standing committee chairperson Rajdutt Gehlot hit out at the government over a much lesser allocation to the corporation under the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission of ₹617.70 crore as opposed to ₹1555.70 crore.

