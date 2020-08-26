Delhi

SDMC warns of stir if funds not released

Members of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation warned of protests outside the Chief Minister’s residence in case funds to the civic body were not released within 15 days.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Anamika Mithilesh attacked the government for turning the municipal corporation into “deadwood” by politicising the allocation of funds. The total receipts of funds from the government under the plan and non-plan had been receding during the last five years from ₹1,628.09 crore in 2017-18 to ₹741.44 crore in 2019-20, the Mayor said.

Standing committee chairperson Rajdutt Gehlot hit out at the government over a much lesser allocation to the corporation under the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission of ₹617.70 crore as opposed to ₹1555.70 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2020 11:28:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/sdmc-warns-of-stir-if-funds-not-released/article32450561.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story