SDMC to set up plastic waste processing units

New Delhi

13 November 2021 01:12 IST

Each facility to process 100-200 MT a day

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday approved the setting up of automated plastic waste processing facilities at multiple locations under its jurisdiction.

SDMC Standing Committee Chairman B.K. Oberoi said each facility will be able to process 100 to 200 metric tonnes of waste per day.

“The idea is to set up these facilities in every ward [or every zone] to ensure that plastic waste is processed at the facility instead of sending it to the larger facility in Okhla. This will help cut down on the ferrying of plastic waste from one place to another,” said Mr. Oberoi.

According to Delhi’s Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, the local bodies are responsible for ensuring the segregation, collection, storage, transportation, processing and disposal of plastic waste.

Waste segregation

Responding to a question on the ongoing efforts of the SDMC to ensure that solid waste is segregated by residents before its collection, as per Delhi’s Solid Waste Management Bye-laws 2018, Mr. Oberoi said people were cooperating with the civic body’s initiative.

However, a few residents said very little had been done in terms of waste collection. “A civic body vehicle does come for its regular morning rounds but it hardly collects garbage from every house. This results in segregated waste being piled up outside our homes and we have no choice but to give it to an informal waste collector,” said a resident from East of Kailash.