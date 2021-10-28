SDMC to refund community hall bookings made during lockdown

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday passed a proposal to refund booking charges of the corporation-run community halls paid by the public for dates that coincided with the lockdown between April and June this year.

A total of 71 bookings were made during the period across all four zones — Central, South, Najafgarh and West. SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said “100%” of the booking charges will be refunded to parties who were unable to utilise the community halls due to the lockdown.

Apart from this, the SDMC also passed a proposal to reverse the tax hike on commercial properties. “The tax rates will be revised to the 2019 rates. This will cover the likes of commercial buildings, industries and mobile towers. This relaxation will benefit the public by close to ₹200 crore,” said Standing Committee Chairman B.K. Oberoi.