SDMC to hold massive encroachment removal drive: Mayor

Encroachments on roads causing problems, will be removed: EDMC Mayor

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Friday said a massive campaign would be launched to remove all “illegal encroachments” in the civic body’s jurisdiction area.

However, a senior SDMC official said the civic body is yet to receive any communication on the drive. “SDMC has been carrying out drives to remove encroachments in a routine manner. The Mayor has conveyed to the press that there will be a massive drive, but we have received no communication regarding the same,” the official said.

Asked about the specifics of the “massive drive”, Mr. Suryan said the civic body is still identifying the encroachments in various wards and no tentative date has been set for the exercise.

Mr. Suryan inspected Roshanpura and Nangli Sakrawati wards in the Najafgarh zone, while asking civic officials to remove encroachments on a priority basis, the SDMC said in its press release.

Similar drives by EDMC

Simultaneously, East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the anti-encroachment drives will increase in the coming days, citing that people were facing difficulties in movement due to the encroachments on roads. He added that prior warnings will be given before the encroachments are removed.

“In many areas, there are encroachments on roads which have also affected the movement of ambulances and patients have died due to the delay. In the coming days, such encroachments, in Shahdara for instance, will be removed. If the owners do not remove their encroachments despite warnings, their possessions will be seized,” said Mr. Aggarwal.