SDMC seals four liquor vends: Mayor

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that four liquor vends in the civic body’s Najafgarh zone were sealed on Friday. Mr. Suryan said that the vends were sealed as they were located in residential areas, which was a violation according to the Master Plan of Delhi-2021.

According to the SDMC’s press note, the sealed liquor vends were located in Kakrola, Nangli sakrawati and Rajapuri areas.

Mr. Suryan said the civic body has been inspecting ‘illegal liquor shops’ across all zones and that sealing actions will be taken against more vends if irregularities are found.


