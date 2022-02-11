SDMC rejects proposal to hike property tax

New Delhi

11 February 2022 00:01 IST

Civic body aims to increase tax collection from all existing units

With the civic body polls due in April, the elected wing of the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday rejected the proposal to increase property tax rates. This was decided during the discussion on the budget estimates for the year 2022-23.

SDMC’s Leader of the House Indrajeet Sehrawat (BJP) said the decision will not affect the civic body’s estimated expenditure which stands at ₹4,830.57.

He added, “We aim to increase the property tax collection from all the existing units. There is no need to increase rates. At least 4.5 lakh people are paying tax out of 20 lakh units under the SDMC . We need to ensure that the remaining people pay their taxes,” he said, adding that no figures were immediately available on the collection till date.

With the elections approaching, the civic body now looks to regularise the appointments of 1,130 field workers and 1,155DBC (dengue breeding checking) workers while development works in 1,731 colonies have been proposed with the idea of providing a fund of ₹50 lakh to the respective councillors.

However, according to a senior SDMC official, the decision to do away with tax hikes is likely to affect the estimates with property tax being the civic body’s “primary source” of internal revenue.

“At the end, all new works will suffer. The expected fund from the Delhi government has not been received in the last two years. The COVID-19 pandemic has delivered another financial blow. No new projects have come up and development works are at a standstill,” the senior official said.

SDMC’s Leader of the Opposition Prem Chauhan (AAP) said that the BJP-led civic body is “unable” to collect taxes from “at least 50% of the properties”.

“We are not counting unauthorised colonies because they should not be taxed. There is a need to fix the system of tax collection because it is currently haywire due to corrupt practices. The tax collection target should be increased and they should ensure complete collection. Unauthorised colonies should not be taxed unless they are provided with proper facilities to begin with,” he said.

After the East and South civic body’s decision to do away with tax hikes, it is likely that the North civic body will follow suit. This is despite the three corporations undergoing a financial crisis.