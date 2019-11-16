SDMC proposes property tax changes

Having not received grants under multiple heads, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) revised its estimated income for the current financial year downward by about ₹657 crore. It, however, still expects to end up with a surplus of ₹1,454 crore.

Presenting the revised estimates on Friday, SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati proposed some changes to property tax estimation and the grant of rebates apart from highlighting infrastructure projects that were in the pipeline.

While the SDMC expects to exceed income from internal sources such as property tax, advertising charges and other sources by nearly ₹200 crore, the major shortfall in income has come from external grants.

While it expected to receive ₹1,376 crore from external sources, the revised estimate has pegged this value at just ₹439 crore. The external funds come in the form of education grant, grant for municipal school buildings and for municipal property. The SDMC had been getting these funds regularly for the past four years and expected to receive up to ₹582 crore under these heads this financial year too. It, however, has received no funds under these heads.

Additionally, an estimated ₹224 crore that the SDMC expected to receive through the Municipal Reform Fund was not received either. Through such sources, for the financial year 2020-21, the Commissioner estimated a revenue of only ₹483 crore — a sharp drop from previous years.

The corporation also revised downwards its expenditure for the year by ₹338 crore. This involved cuts under various head, including education, which was reduced by about ₹20 crore; horticulture budget was reduced by about ₹50 crore; land property was reduced by ₹35 crore; and engineering works was reduced by ₹200 crore. Expenses under ‘Normal Administration’ was, however, increased by ₹110 crore.

Currently, as of September, the corporation has a surplus of ₹1,454 crore and expects to end the year with the same amount. Additionally, for the financial year 2020-21, the SDMC has estimated income and expenditure less than what it estimated for 2019-20.

On changes to property tax, the Commissioner proposed to club properties into two categories instead of the current three; include guest houses, lodges, restaurants without bars, in the ‘Special commercial non-residential properties’ with a tax rate of 20%.

He also proposed changes to amnesty and rebate schemes. These include reducing the one-time rebate given on payment of property tax from 15% to 10%; reduction in rebate to cooperative groups on society properties from 20% to 10%; and scrapping additional rebate of 10% to DDA and CGHS flats.

He further proposed an increase in the transfer duty by 1% in all cases and has proposed a 1% education cess. The proposals will have to be placed before the deliberative wing of the municipal corporation before they receive a final approval.