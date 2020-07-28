SDMC professional tax evokes mixed reactions among public

New Delhi

28 July 2020 23:30 IST

Civic body has proposed 3 tax slabs for salaried individuals

Proposals for the imposition of a “professional tax” by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) evoked mixed reactions among people working at private offices in the civic body’s jurisdiction.

The SDMC on Monday approved proposals for tax on salaried individuals at workplaces under its jurisdiction and on self-employed professionals.

Questions logic

Manreet Kaur, who works at an education consultancy here questioned the logic of the move. “What are we paying our income taxes for then,” she asked. She raised concerns about whether the funds would be utilised properly, arguing that picking up of garbage and other civic services were regularly delayed. There’s clearly an issue of coordination between the different levels of government if funds were not being evenly distributed, Ms. Kaur said.

Advertising

Advertising

Others, such as Chandana K. who also works at a private firm in South Delhi, said that the amount for was not very high and she wouldn’t mind paying it. The civic body has proposed three tax slabs for salaried individuals starting from ₹50,000. Those earning less than that will not be required to pay any amount. Those earning between ₹50,000 and ₹75,000 would be required to pay ₹1,200 a year, those earning between ₹75,000 and ₹1 lakh would have to pay ₹1,800.

The proposal for a professional tax has been put forth by the municipal corporations on multiple occasions, having been recommended in the Delhi Finance Commissions. However, it has been approved by the SDMC for the first time.

While most were unaware of the tax, Shalini Mehra who works at social consultancy here, said that it seemed like an unnecessary burden on people, especially amid the COVID-19 crisis.