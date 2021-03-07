SDMC, police told to remove encroachments in R.K. Puram

NEW DELHI

07 March 2021 00:44 IST

NGT plea seeks action against illegal shops

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the Delhi Police to remove encroachments due to construction of shops and godowns of scrap dealers in R.K. Puram here.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the SDMC Commissioner and DCP (South-West) to look into the plea and take appropriate action in accordance with law.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Khushi Sewa Sanstha, seeking execution of a 2019 NGT order directing removal of encroachments. According to the petition, the encroachments continued despite the earlier order.

The plea sought action against unauthorised commercial activity by scrap dealers in Sector 1 of R.K. Puram and contended that it was also leading to different kinds of pollution.

No steps taken: plea

Stating that the scrap dealers and furniture shops running in the area were resulting in pollution in drains due to encroachment, the plea also alleged that despite complaints to authorities, no remedial steps had been taken.