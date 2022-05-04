SDMC plans demolition drive at five places over next eight days

Activists, scholars write to Delhi CM, L-G, appeal to stop ‘unlawful demolitions’

NEW DELHI:

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began its eight-day anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday. The south civic body used bulldozers to remove encroachments outside the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlakabad. On Thursday it is scheduled to carry out a demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh.

The south civic body has written to the Delhi police asking it to provide the necessary force, including lady police constables, to assist the SDMC staff to maintain law and order during the removal of encroachments.

The context

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan termed the exercise a “general anti-encroachment drive”. Less than a week ago, Mr. Suryan had, while speaking to The Hindu, talked about holding a “massive” anti-encroachment drive in several areas including Sarita Vihar, Okhla and Shaheen Bagh.

He made these comments following a letter by the Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to the south civic body on April 20 asking it to remove encroachments “by Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements” in their areas.

A senior SDMC official, familiar with the details of the drive said, “These are routine exercises, which are planned on the basis of inspection. They are carried out as and when we receive assistance from the police. We [SDMC] have made it clear over the recent weeks that there is no separate or special campaign to remove encroachments.”

Apart from Shaheen Bagh, SDMC has planned anti-encroachment drives till May 13 in - Kalindi Kunj, Amar Colony, New Friends Colony and Lodhi Road.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had drawn criticism following an anti-encroachment drive it conducted in Jahangirpuri, just four days after the area witnessed communal violence. The drive was stopped midway after the Supreme Court ordered status quo.

Concerned citizens

Meanwhile, a group of women activists and scholars has written to the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, the Delhi Chief Minister and the chiefs of the three civic bodies to stop “unlawful demolitions in Delhi” and to compensate, rehabilitate and restore the livelihoods of the affected intermediately.

The signatories of the letter include economist Jayati Ghosh, social activists Anjali Bhardwaj and Natasha Narwal and All India Progressive Women’s Association member Kavita Krishnan.

The letter stated that the demolitions must be acknowledged as “communally and politically motivated” and part of countrywide actions by the BJP attacking Muslim lives, practices and livelihoods.

“It is appalling that the bulldozers hired by civic authorities are targeting temporary structures essential for livelihood such as handcarts and cycle carts, fruit stalls, gumtis, and wooden ‘shop’ tables. These structures are used all over the country by some of the poorest communities in the city,” the letter read.

It added that the brutality of the action to destroy the precious belongings of some of the poorest residents of the city was “unprecedented in the history of Delhi.”

The letter also called upon authorities to “reassure the Muslim residents of Delhi that they belong as much as any other community does, to the city, and will be offered the full protection of the law and the Constitution.”