SDMC merges 29 primary schools

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), on Thursday, decided to merge 29 of its schools – which operate in morning and evening shifts – into morning shift schools and transform them into co-education institutions.

“With the merger, both girls and boys will study together. The Delhi High Court, in its order in 2011, emphasised on running schools in the morning shift, considering that the schools operating in evening shift are not suitable for the students,” the civic body, in a press note, stated.

Previously, the civic body had stated that enrolment of students had increased significantly, with close to 93,000 students having joined the current session.

Referring to the merger, the SDMC stated that a “significant increase” in the total number of students was recorded across the 29 schools.

It added, “The number of students recorded [were] 14549 in 2019, 15327 in 2020-21 and 18303 in 2021-22, in these schools. Co-ed education will be started in the morning shift from April 1, 2022, in these 29 schools.”