SDMC launches smart parking app

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday launched a mobile application — “MyParkings” — which aims to provide users details of vacant parking spaces within the corporation’s jurisdiction. It will also allow the users to book vacant spots through online payment methods.

Currently, there are 145 surface-level parking sites, six multi-level and two automated parking sites operational within the four SDMC zones — Central, South, West and Najafgarh. “This app will provide information about the total capacity of the SDMC parking sites, the space occupied and the space available for parking in each lot,” said SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, adding that Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) will manage the app.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who was present at the launch, said the app will help promote “paperless transactions”. SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan asserted that it will provide “accurate information” to the users.

“We are trying to include smart methods of payment; one can also make use of the smart card which is used for the metro-rail services. This provision has been made as an alternative for those who do not have the app,” Mr Suryan said.

The “MyParkings” app will also be integrated with other government initiatives such as — traffic police’s e-challan, Vahan app and Fastag.

Residents welcome move

Local residents praised the SDMC’s parking initiative, with most citing past concerns of “lack of space” and “no vehicle safety”. “We were able to manage two-wheeler parking near our homes but my friends had to park their cars at unsupervised far-off corners due to lack of space. This had resulted in car parts, such as batteries, being stolen on multiple occasions. This initiative might help in terms of security and space,” said a resident of Johri Farm area.

Suraaj Rajan, who resides in Mayur Vihar, said the initiative would help solve parking worries “if it is implemented in a proper manner”.

“It is hard to find a decent parking space in various parts of south Delhi. This initiative does sound like a solution. I was not aware of the surface-level parking space availability. I just hope the app actually delivers,” said Mr. Rajan.