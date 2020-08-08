SDMC issues advisory on prevention of vector-borne diseases

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Friday said an advisory on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases has been issued by the civic body.

Various agencies in the city, including the DMRC, DJB, DDA, Delhi Police, PWD, CPWD, have been asked to nominate nodal officers to ensure preventive measures, Mr Bharti said.

He said this year, there was a need to concentrate on educational institutes as most were closed due to the pandemic and had higher chances of breeding. The corporation also issued a list of dos and don’ts such as covering water tankers and containers, scrubbing coolers every week, proper disposal of containers and other measures to ensure breeding doesn’t take place.

Cases of mosquito breeding have been low this year so far compared to previous years, with municipal records stating the lowest number of dengue cases in the last five years. Municipal officials said this was due to lower rains this year. They added that it could also be attributed to fewer people visiting hospitals for ailments.