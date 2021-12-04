SDMC intensifies effort to implement RFID

04 December 2021 00:58 IST

Vehicles without such tags denied entry

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Friday said that the civic body is taking “tough measures” to implement radio frequency identification (RFID) tags for entry of vehicles at 124 toll plazas in the city.

“The SDMC has installed boom barriers at 13 locations (of the 124) with automatic RFID devices while the remaining locations have people stationed with handheld devices. Close to 80% of the total vehicles enter through these 13 locations, including Kondli, Loni Main, Shahdara and Ghazipur,” he said.

Mr. Suryan said the civic authority has “completely stopped” the entry of vehicles “without RFID tags” and that it is also a step to “curb air pollution”.

“Enforcement teams have been deployed at toll plazas for inspection and taking action against vehicles not adhering to the guidelines. The RFID system ensures that commercial vehicles can enter the city by paying toll tax and environment compensation charge through a cashless mode,” the Mayor said.