SDMC intensifies drive to curb mosquito breeding 

April 13, 2022 01:19 IST

It has sent 144 notices to stakeholders, including Delhi government, DJB and PWD

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday said it has intensified efforts to curb the breeding of mosquitoes in drains, water bodies and construction sites through an anti-larval drive.

The civic body’s announcement comes a day after this season’s caseload for dengue in the Capital touched 69, while 45 of the cases remain ‘untraced after investigation’.

The SDMC said it has issued 144 notices to stakeholders, including the Delhi government’s Department of Irrigation and Flood Control, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Public Works Department (PWD), for mosquito breeding sites found at their buildings and premises.

“During the drive, Culex mosquito breeding was found in pockets along edges of drains and water bodies, which is causing a menace nowadays. In public interest, it has been decided to intensify anti-larval spraying along the edges of drains and water bodies to destroy the breeding,” read the SDMC’s press note.

This season, most of the breeding sites under the SDMC’s jurisdiction have been found to be infested with Culex mosquitoes, the civic body said.

It also highlighted the presence of breeding grounds in zones such as Najafgarh, Central and South, for which agencies including the DJB and PWD were served notices.

According to the SDMC, among other officials served notices, Assistant Engineer, PWD and Junior Engineer, DJB of the Central zone were issued notices recently for neglecting the mosquito breeding sites in Rajghat Nallah and Reservoir DJB.